Uganda: MP Tayebwa Apologizes for Beating Umeme Contractor

Kampala — Ruhinda North Member of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has apologised to Bonny Bukenya, a contract staff of Umeme who appeared in a video being beaten on his orders.

The two men have agreed to withdraw the police case which was opened after Umeme filed a case of assault at Katwe police station.

Tayebwa was alleged to have assaulted the Umeme Ltd. contractor early this week as he disconnected the MP from a transmission line on which he had connected illegally.

In a video that went viral on social media, MP Tayebwa is seen questioning the contractor who had disconnected power in addition to ordering him to lie down. The gentleman was seen being beaten as they counted up to 10 strokes.