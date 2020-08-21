Ugandan president to announce new measures to curb COVID-19 spike

The Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni, is to introduce new measures to curb the recent spike of COVID-19 infections and deaths in the East African country, local media reported.

In a televised address, Mr Museveni said some citizens and politicians are continuing to violate preventive measures and operating procedures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“They don’t care about life; they don’t think about the future of the country. When you die, you don’t come back, it’s finished. You go,’’ the president said.

He said he would address the nation next week on the new measures.

On Monday, Edward Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, warned that the government could re-impose a ban on public transport over the continued violation of COVID-19 regulations amid the increase in cases.

He said public commuter taxi operators and other motorists were flouting the standard operating procedures issued by the health ministry to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Some of these procedures include wearing a face mask when using public transportation, as well as social distancing and hand sanitising.

As of August 20, Uganda had registered a total of 1,750 COVID-19 cases, including 1,194 recoveries and 19 deaths since its first case was reported on March 21.

