By Adeola Badru

THE Federal Government has ordered the immediate seal off an Ibadan-based factory, Expand Global Manufacturing Limited, makers of WAW detergent, where a 21year-old Richard Gbadebo died in the course of duty.

The factory located in Oluyole area of the city, was sealed on Wednesday by officials of Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Also read:

Gbadebo, who, until his death on July 28, was a 300-level student of the University of Ibadan.

The deceased, who was a worker with the factory, a contracting firm with Expland Global, was reported to have slipped into a soap making machine and died during production, while on night shift.

While speaking, the Federal Controller of Labour, Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Oyo State Office, Mr Femi Fatoki, said the factory was sealed-up based on findings from a preliminary investigation.

He said: “Immediately we got knowledge of the accident, we came for a report. We came here and we could not do more.”

“But despite that, we are able to put up a preliminary investigation and it was based on the preliminary investigation that we ordered the sealing up of the factory.”

“And this order is in conformity with section 38 of the Nigeria Factory Act. It has been identified as a dangerous workplace and the record said we should seal it up,” he said.

Fatoki further noted that the factory has been sealed up and it can’t operate any longer until the company the order was lifted.

A staff of the ministry, Dr. Adaora Obu, while also speaking, said the preliminary investigation was inconclusive, saying investigation is still ongoing.

She said that some contraventions have been identified which they have informed the company manager in writing.

“We are still investigating, looking into the autopsy report and all that. So, when we finish with the investigation, I am sure there would be a statement,” she said.

Vanguard News

The post UI student’s death: FG orders immediate seal up of WAW factory appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...