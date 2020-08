The United Kingdom’s economy shrunk by a record 20.4% in the second quarter of 2020, plunging the country into recession for the first time since 2008. The 20.4% decline in Q2, which followed a 2.% drop in Q1, is the deepest slump the economy has since s1954, The Guardian reported on Wednesday morning.

