UK, Nigeria partner on RoW policy, regulatory reforms

Britain, through its Prosperity Fund’s Digital Access Programme, has taken the next step in its pledge to promote inclusive and sustainable digital access to underserved communities in Nigeria. In collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the programme, yesterday, hosted the first Nigeria Technical Conference on […]

