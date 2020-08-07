Umahi to Buhari: Don’t sack service chiefs, increase army funds

By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Friday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to increase funding and logistics to the Nigeria Army, rather than contemplating sacking the Service Chiefs.

The Governor who stated this during Ground Breaking Ceremony of Nigeria Army Reference Hospital, Abakaliki, praised the Army for their gallantry and dedication towards securing the Territory of the Nation.

He noted that the assignment of the Army was not an easy task and as such, needed the full cooperation of Citizens at all levels to succeed.

“The Chief of Army Staff needs cooperation and information so that they can do their work. We should increase the funding and logistics of the Army to aid their performance, rather than changing them. They should increase their funding. The Army is very crucial for the Nigerian people.

“Let me thank the President for finding Ebonyi fit to site this project. Ebonyi is very lucky with the Army. We will continue to partner you. we expect him, the Chief of Army Staff to Commission the internal roads we did for the Army.

“The new GOC is more like a brother. We want to thank you and appreciate you for being an Ebonyi man. Thanks for choosing this State for the citing of this project.”

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai stated that the Nigeria Army had made tremendous progress in its fight against insurgency, terrorism and different forms of criminality in the Country.

Represented by Lt. Gen. Lamidu Adeosu, the Chief of Army Staff expressed optimism that the new Hospital upon completion will be able to render services to patients across the Southeast, South-South and other geopolitical zones of the country.

“The new Hospital will provide effective and efficient health care delivery to the people of the Southeast. it will provide medical care of our soldiers. It is a 200-bed capacity hospital to handle healthcare for our troops and the Nigerian populace in Cross River, Benue and south-east and South-South. It will take care of our troops and host communities.

“I am particularly happy that we can make it here despite the pandemic. We have made remarkable progress against insurgency and other forms of criminality. Our gallant troops should keep it up. May the gentle souls of those that have departed rest in perfect peace.”

Vanguard

The post Umahi to Buhari: Don’t sack service chiefs, increase army funds appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...