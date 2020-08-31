Unethical practices: MDPDC begins prosecution of 17 doctors in tribunal

By Joseph Erunke

THE Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal, Monday, began the prosecution of 17 medical practitioners accused of professional negligence.

But the prosecution began with the case involving two medical doctors – Adeshina Jenrola, a Consultant Plastic Surgeon; and Silas Ochejele, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, in Madonna hospital, Benue State.

It is alleged that the two doctors were grossly negligent in the management of one Rebecca Olatunbosun, who came to have her fibroid removed.

It was gathered that due to the alleged negligence of the doctors, there were complications with blood transfusion, resulting in the patient’s left wrist being amputated.

The Consultant Gynaecologist who did the first test and also the Consultant Plastic Surgeon who was said to have been called to check the hand that was amputated were said to have acted unprofessionally.

However, Jenrola pleaded not guilty to the charge against him. His Defense Counsel, Tarkaa Akula, in an interview, said, “I believe that the prosecution cannot prove their case because, from the papers, there is nothing implicating my client.”

The charge against Jenrola read, “That you Dr. Adeshina Jenrola, registered medical practitioner, practising as a Consultant Plastic Surgeon, between 10th and 18th June 2009 or thereabouts Madonna Hospital, Makurdi, Benue State, while managing one Rebecca Olatunbosun (F), as a patient under your care, was grossly negligent in her management when you failed to do all that was appropriate for the management of her condition, and thereby, conducted yourself infamously in professional respect contrary to Rules 29.4h and 31 of the Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria, 2008 Edition, and punishable under Section 16 (1) (a) and (2) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act CAP. M8 LFN 2004 (as amended).”

Also, the charge against Ochejele read, “That you Dr. Silas Ochejele, registered medical practitioner, practising as a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, between 10th and 18th June 2009 or thereabouts Madonna Hospital, Makurdi, Benue State, while managing one Rebecca Olatunbosun (F), as a patient under your care, was grossly negligent in her management when you failed to supervise and or ensure that her treatment was properly supervised by your subordinates to her as appropriate for the management of her condition, leading to gangrene of her left wrist and its amputation thereof, and thereby, conducted yourself infamously in professional respect contrary to Rules 29.4h, 43 and 31 of the Code of Medical Ethics in Nigeria, 2008 Edition, and punishable under Section 16 (1) (a) and (2) of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Act CAP. M8 U” N 2004 (as amended).”

Vanguard News Nigeria