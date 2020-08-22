UNILAG Acting VC, Soyombo, ‘steps down with immediate effect’

Professor Omololu Soyombo

The newly-appointed acting Vice-Chancellor, VC, of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Professor Omololu Soyombo, has stepped down “with immediate effect”.

Recall that the governing council, led by the Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin, had appointed Soyombo after it sacked Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

However, the Federal Government had wielded the big stick yesterday, Friday, directing the University of Lagos Senate to nominate an acting Vice-Chancellor.

In a statement today, Saturday, Soyombo said it was necessary he steps down because the government had directed the UNILAG Senate to nominate an acting VC.

The statement read: “The news of the setting up of a Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos by the Federal Government was received in the evening of Friday, 21st August 2020

“The government also directed the University Senate to nominate an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the University, for confirmation by the Governing Council. With this, I am stepping down, with immediate effect, as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University.

“I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all members of staff and our dear students, the staff unions, alumni and the general public for their wonderful support and cooperation in the past 10 days since my appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University on 12th August 2020.

“As I noted in my address to a cross-section of staff on 19th August 2020, I accepted the offer to serve as a call to service, with the objective of restoring peace and stability in the university.

“It is my prayer that the peace and stability that we so much need and desire at this time be restored very quickly so that the University of Lagos can continue to march on as the University of First Choice and the Nation’s Pride.”

VANGUARD