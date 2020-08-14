UNILAG: Acting VC sues for peace, says appointment will end crisis

By Adesina Wahab

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Prof. Theophilus Omotunde Soyombo, has called on workers and students of the university to embrace peace, saying his appointment is a definite step to end the crisis in the institution.

Soyombo stated this in a statement he signed and issued on Friday night, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent.

He urged the university community to give peace a chance and allow the institution fulfill its mandate of teaching, research and service to the community in a conducive atmosphere.

“It is with high sense of responsibility that I humbly address the university community on this occasion of grave challenges to the stability and progress of our dear university.

“I wish to start by noting that this is a position of responsibility that was thrust upon me and which I accepted out of sense of duty to our university. I see this as a call to service with the overall objective of fostering an atmosphere of peace for the normal university business of teaching, research and community service.

“This appointment is a definite step to resolve the impasse between the university Governing Council and management in order to ensure a conducive atmosphere for normal university activities to continue to thrive.

“I know that opinions are divided on the issue at stake and the steps taken so far to resolve the impasse, our paramount goal should be an amicable resolution of all the issues and to win back peace and stability of our university.

“I therefore urge all parties and members of the university community to come together at this trying period in the interest of our university.

“All necessary steps will be taken to ensure the security of lives and property on our campuses. I hereby appeal to members of the university community to go about their businesses and activities and avoid acts that may disrupt the peace of the university,” he said.

