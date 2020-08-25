UNILAG Council ratifies Ogunsola as Ag. VC

By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has ratified Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as Acting Vice-Chancellor.

Her appointment was ratified during a virtual meeting the Council on Tuesday August 25, 2020 and chaired by Dr. John Momoh, who was appointed interim Governing Council chairman on Monday.

Ogunsola was elected on Monday by Senate following the Federal Government’s directive that embattled Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and Council chair, Dr. Wale Babalakin, to step aside while the Special Visitation Panel it set up looks into the university’s affairs.

Dr. Momoh, who is also the National President of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Alumni Association, was directed to convene an emergency meeting to ratify Ogunsola’s nomination and submit a report on the meeting immediately.

A letter signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sonny Echono, reads: “I am directed to request that you convene an emergency meeting of the Governing Council to consider, and if found suitable, approve the Senate nomination of the Ag Vice Chancellor for the University of Lagos, in line with the enabling Act.

“You are to preside at the meeting in the absence of the substantive Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council who has had to recuse himself in line with the Visitor’s directives.

“You are also to submit a report on the decision of Council to the Visitor through the honourable Minister of Education immediately thereafter.”

Prof. Ogunsola and Momoh’s appointments come just before the inauguration of the panel scheduled to hold tomorrow in Abuja.

They are to manage the affairs of the university while the panel completes its work.

The Nation gathered the National Universities Commission (NUC) had been directed by the Federal Ministry of Education to prepare for the inauguration while it communicated the same to the Registrar, Oladejo Azeez.

The members of the panel are: Prof. Tukur Sa’ad (chairman); Mr. Victor Onuoha; Prof. Ikenna Onyido; Prof. Ekanem Braide; Prof. Adamu Usman; Chief Jimoh Bankole and Mrs. Grace Ekanem.

Ogunsola, a Professor of Clinical Microbiology is the first woman in the history of the 58-year old institution to occupy the exalted position.

The 62-year-old, who was until her appointment the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Development Services, competed against the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Management Sciences, Prof. Ben Oghojafor for the position.