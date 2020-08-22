UNILAG crisis: Acting VC steps down

Tajudeen Adebanjo

Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Prof Omololu Soyombo, has stepped down.

This followed the setting up of a Special Visitation Panel to the institution by the Federal Government on Friday.

Soyombo, in a statement, said he’s stepping down with immediate effect.

It would be recalled the Government also directed the University Senate to nominate an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the University.

Prof Soyombo said: “With this, I am stepping down, with immediate effect, as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University.

” I wish to express my sincere appreciation to all members of staff and our dear students, the staff unions, alumni, and the general public for their wonderful support and cooperation in the past ten days since my appointment as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University on 12th August.

“As I noted in my address to a cross-section of staff on 19th August, I accepted the offer to serve as a call to service, with the objective of restoring peace and stability in the university.”

He prayed the “peace and stability that we so much need and desire at this time be restored very quickly so that the University of Lagos can continue to march on as the University of First Choice and the Nation’s Pride.”

He urged staff and students to continue to go about their lawful activities in a peaceful manner.