Victor Ogunyinka

Spokesperson of Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, reacting to the University of Lagos (Unilag) crisis, has said that the Council has the power to “hire and fire” anybody.

This is just as Goong explained that the ministry is yet to get a proper briefing on the earlier removal of the Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by the Governing Council, led by ProChancellor Babawale Babalakin.

Goong emphasised that “due process” must, however, be followed before removing anybody.

“While the Ministry awaits for the proper briefing from the university authorities, it is important to reaffirm that council has the power to hire and fire but that due process must be followed in doing so,” Goong said.

Recall that the announcement of the removal of Professor Ogundipe filled the airwaves at the Unilag’s Governing Council’s meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The controversial removal has expectedly generated reactions from stakeholders.

Professor Ogundipe, in a statement, advised the media to quash the news, saying it was “untrue”.

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Dr Dele Ashiru, said the governing council lacked the power to remove the Vice-Chancellor, saying the council does not have “Constitutional powers” to make such move.

“We are following the development. We are aware that the Council relocated to Abuja to meet. The Council does not have the constitutional powers to sack the Vice-Chancellor. We will react appropriately when things become clear,” he said.

A representative of the university’s Senate, Professor Bola Oboh, also queried the removal process, stating that Babawale Babalakin has “stepped and ridiculed the University of Lagos’ regulation.”

Vanguard

The post Unilag crisis: Council has power to hire and fire ― Min of Education appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...