UNILAG crisis: Politics that almost stalled emergence of acting VC

By Adesina Wahab

The battle for supremacy by contending forces in the crisis rocking the University of Lagos, UNILAG, that almost stalled the sitting of the Senate of the university on Monday, almost prevented the Governing Council from holding its meeting on Tuesday where the election of Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as the Acting Vice-Chancellor was ratified, an investigation by Vanguard has revealed.

Details soon…

Related