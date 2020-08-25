UNILAG crisis: Politics that almost stalled emergence of acting VC

By Adesina Wahab
The battle for supremacy by contending forces in the crisis rocking the University of Lagos, UNILAG, that almost stalled the sitting of the Senate of the university on Monday, almost prevented the Governing Council from holding its meeting on Tuesday where the election of Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as the Acting Vice-Chancellor was ratified, an investigation by Vanguard has revealed.
Details soon…
Related
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.
Comments