UNILAG Crisis: VC’s removal legal, says Babalakin

By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

Pro-Chancellor and chairman of Governing Council, University of Lagos (UNILAG) Dr. Wale Babalakin has said Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe’s removal as Vice-Chancellor followed due process.

He added that Ogundipe was given opportunity to defend himself against allegations of financial misappropriation.

Addressing reporters on Friday at the MMA2 arrival hall, Babalakin said the Council indicted Ogundipe of looting and reckless mismanagement of University funds.

He said Ogundipe renovated his official quarters for N49 million without approval from Council and allocated N41 million to the University Bursar to renovate his residence to cover up.

Babalakin also claimed that Ogundipe was protesting his removal wrongly.

Rather than go to court, he said the law requires he should write an appeal to the Visitor.

