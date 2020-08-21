UNILAG: FG asks Babalakin, Ogundipe to step aside

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
*Senate to appoint acting VC
*ASUU hails decision
By Adesina Wahab
The Federal Government, on Friday night, finally wielded the big axe by asking the Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, and the embattled Vice-Chancellor, Prof Toyin Ogundipe, to stay away pending the outcome of a probe into happenings in the school.
The government also asked the Senate of the university to appoint an Acting VC for the institution.
The Federal Ministry of Education spokesman, Ben Goong, made this known in a press statement on Friday.
The terse statement read, “FG directs Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Dr. B. O. Babalakin and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin T. O. Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties, pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President.”
This is just as the local chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, through its chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru, lauded the government’s action.
