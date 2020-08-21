UNILAG: FG asks Babalakin, Ogundipe to step aside

Professor Ogundipe and Babalakin

*Senate to appoint acting VC

*ASUU hails decision

By Adesina Wahab

The Federal Government, on Friday night, finally wielded the big axe by asking the Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, and the embattled Vice-Chancellor, Prof Toyin Ogundipe, to stay away pending the outcome of a probe into happenings in the school.

The government also asked the Senate of the university to appoint an Acting VC for the institution.

The Federal Ministry of Education spokesman, Ben Goong, made this known in a press statement on Friday.