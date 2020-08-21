Daily News

UNILAG: FG asks Babalakin, Ogundipe to step aside

Professor Ogundipe and Babalakin

*Senate to appoint acting VC

*ASUU hails decision

By Adesina Wahab

The Federal Government, on Friday night, finally wielded the big axe by asking the Wale Babalakin-led Governing Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, and the embattled Vice-Chancellor, Prof Toyin Ogundipe, to stay away pending the outcome of a probe into happenings in the school.

The government also asked the Senate of the university to appoint an Acting VC for the institution.

The Federal Ministry of Education spokesman, Ben Goong, made this known in a press statement on Friday.

The terse statement read, “FG directs Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Dr. B. O. Babalakin and the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin T. O. Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties, pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President.”

This is just as the local chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, through its chairman, Dr Dele Ashiru, lauded the government’s action.


