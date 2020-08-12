UNILAG governing council removes Ogundipe as vice-chancellor

The governing council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has removed Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the vice-chancellor of the school. Mikhail Mumuni, the media adviser to the chairman of the governing council, Wale Babalakin, confirmed Ogundipe’s removal. He disclosed that Ogundipe was removed at the council’s meeting held Wednesday at the headquarters of the National Universities […]

