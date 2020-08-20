UNILAG Mass Comm gets new head

THE University of Lagos (UNILAG) has appointed an Associate Professor, Joseph Adepoju Tejumaiye, as the new Head of Department of Mass Communication. The appointment took effect from August 1.

Tejumaiye took over from Prof. Abigail Ogwezzi-Ndisika, who has completed her tenure.

Tejumaiye, an alumnus of the department, specialised in Political Communication.

He taught at the Caleb University, Redeemer’s University, Olabisi Onabanjo University and Babcock University, Ogun State.

A prolific writer and author, Tejumaiye has worked at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) and Independent Journalism Centre in Lagos, among others.