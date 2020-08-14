UNILAG mosque will remain shut — Chief Imam, Dr Musa

The chief Imam of University of Lagos, UNILAG Muslim Community, (UMC) Dr Ismail Musa, has said that despite government pronouncement on the reopening of worship centres, the institution’s mosque will remain shut for now.

Dr Musa said Allah prefers a living and a healthy Muslim to the one who is sickly or dead, thus, it would be unwise to reopen UMC Mosque now.

In a statement he signed and sent to Vanguard, Dr Musa said having interacted widely with colleagues on the possible hazards associated with reopening the Mosque, details of the protocols involved and the directive of University Management on the category of staff expected to be on campus, the outcome suggests that it will be unwise to reopen UMC Mosque for now.

“Following government’s pronouncement on the reopening of worship centres in Lagos State, the leadership of the UMC consulted widely with a view to ensuring that the Islamic principle of prioritising preservation of life through avoidance of risk and harm is properly considered. Allah prefers a living and a healthy Muslim to the one who is sickly or dead.

“Specifically, we interacted with the Ummah of the College of Medicine, Idi Araba, the UNILAG Medical Centre and our colleagues in the field of medicine and allied disciplines on the possible hazards associated with reopening the Mosque, details of the protocols involved and the directive of University Management on category of staff expected to be on campus. The outcome suggests that it will be unwise to reopen UMC Mosque for now.

“Therefore, in line with the dictate of the Shari’ah and expert advice, the UMC Mosque will not be available for Jumu’ah prayers until it is safe to reopen the Mosque.

“Meanwhile, the ongoing renovation of the Mosque which commenced with the repair and refurbishment of washrooms and inner ablution facilities will continue. Provision of additional facilities to make the mosque safe and in compliance with COVID-19 protocols will also continue.

We take this opportunity to remind all members to take individual responsibility for their safety and to continue to support the mosque morally and financially. Ending the pandemic requires our supplications. May Allah protect humanity from this disease as well as other calamities. Allahumma Amin,” Dr Musa said.

