UNILAG Unveils Professor Folasade Ogunsola As Acting Vice-Chancellor

On Monday, August 24, 2020, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development Services, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, was elected as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos.

Professor Ogunsola was elected by the Senate of the University at their meeting after she contested the position with the Deputy VC, management Services, Prof Ben Oghojafor.

Recall that the Presidency over the weekend, asked the Chancellor of the University, Wale Babalakin, and the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor Toyin Ogundipe, to step aside over the crisis rocking the institution.

The crisis rocking the institution intensified after the Babalakin-led governing council moved to sack Professor Ogundipe over allegations of financial impropriety, going against the rules governing the institution, and several others.

This came on the heels of another crisis which began in March after its 2020 Convocation was abruptly cancelled, despite commencing some activities that were part of the convocation program. The National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Nigerian universities’ regulatory authority, on the orders of the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, cancelled the ceremony.

The senate meeting which held the University campus this morning had a total of 167 Professors in attendance.

Professor Ogunsola polled a total of 135 votes compared to Professor Ben Oghojafor, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Management Services, who polled a total of 31 votes

Professor Ogunsola was the first woman to be the Provost College of Medicine University of Lagos before she became Deputy VC.

