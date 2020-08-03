Unilorin Law student win International Bar Association contest

A 300 Level student of the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin, Miss Famuyiwa Olushola, has won the maiden edition of the International Bar Association (IBA) Vlogging Competition.

According to the University of Ilorin Bulletin issued on Monday, Olushola’s award letter, written by Anna Toth, the Divisions Administrative Assistant at IBA headquarters in London, United Kingdom, informed her of being selected as the winner of the IBA Vlogging Competition in the law student category. Why we sacked 127 staff — Bowen University

Bowen University starts second semester examination

The publication said the; “IBA introduced the first ever vlogging competition for young lawyers and law students, looking for their input, thoughts and opinions on COVID-19 and the law.

“It received many impressive videos from all over the world which were all assessed based on topic, quality and professionalism”.

The award letter, dated July 28, 2020, outlined the details of the award to include two years’ free student membership with the IBA, waived registration for either the Law Student Conference or a Young Lawyer Training Day, taking place in 2021.

Others include round trip economy airfare to attend the selected event and accommodation at conference hotel for the selected event.

In her reaction, Famuyiwa, expressed happiness over the award, describing it as a great impetus for her to work harder towards making a great career in the legal profession after her graduation and call to Bar. (NAN)

Like this: Like Loading...