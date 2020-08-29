UNILORIN Teaching Hospital denies alleged death of patient during warning strike

By Adekunle JIMOH, Ilorin

The management of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) and the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) have rebuffed the claims made by the family of a patient alleged to have died in the hospital during a warning strike.

The family had blamed the death of their son, Olusola Olagunju, on the strike embarked upon by health workers about two weeks ago.

Olagunju was said to have passed on when the workers of the hospital allegedly switched off the electricity supply to the oxygen support attached to him when they commenced a strike action.

But the management of the hospital has denied the death of any patient during a recent warning strike embarked upon by the institution’s Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU).

A private TV station had during the week reported that the recent strike in the teaching hospital led to death of a patient who was on ventilator.

UITH Deputy Chief Medical Advisory Committee (D-CMAC) Clinical Services, Dr. Louis Odegha, said that the patient in question even absconded from the hospital without settling his medical bills.

Besides, Odegha said, UITH as a tertiary health institution would never embark on total strike without granting waivers to critical areas like Emergency, Neo-Natal, Oxygen Plant and many others.

He said “the report on the alleged death of a patient in the hospital during a strike action of one of the workers’ unions in the hospital is erroneous. I want to state that no patient died at UITH as a result of the strike.”

He added: “The patient in question was a 30-year-old man who was admitted on August 2, 2020 with diagnosis of cancer of the lung. He was being managed here and was on oxygen.

“On August 8 when the warning strike started, he was seen by the team at about 12 noon, but he absconded from the hospital and could not be located. Even our bills could not be settled and thus could not be accounted for.

“He was on oxygen and not on ventilator or respirator.

“During the strike, we had over 200 patients who were on admission and being catered for. It was a section of workers that went on warning strike while other workers were working to take care of our patients.

“Even those on strike gave wavers concerning services in critical areas of the hospital such as the intensive care unit, etc.

“The warning strike was called off within four days. There was never a time that the strike was total in the hospital. Thus, the report was disappointing that a patient died.

“We assure you of our preparedness to render services to our people,” he said.

Odegha spoke on behalf of the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the UITH, Prof Abdullah Dasliva Yussuf.

When contacted, UITH branch Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Olutunde Oluwawumi, said that the warning strike called by the union had nothing to do with the death of the patient.

Rather, he added, the hospital is also battling with an allegation of shortage of essential drugs in its drug store as most drugs prescribed for patients are unavailable at store.

Oluwawumi said that the union went on strike to protest non-supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) to health workers in the hospital, insecurity and lack of essential drugs in the hospital, said that the union maintained essential services during the strike.

“We did not tamper with essential services during our strike. We even supplied electricity to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where premature babies are kept, and we also left our members in the transport section to continue doing their work.

“So, we did not switch off the light from the ventilator supplying oxygen to patients.”

The Association of Resident Doctors (IRD) said its members in UITH were not on strike when the incident occurred.

The President of the UITH branch of ARD, Dr Lanre Olosunde, said: “The branch in UITH, Ilorin was not on strike when the incident happened. We don’t operate or have any access to the control of the electricity supply to the hospital and equipment.”

A television station had on August 25, 2020 aired a report that the family of one 30-year-old Olagunju, who died on Tuesday, August 18, alleged that the death of their son was caused by the sudden removal of the ventilator attached to him by the workers who began a strike action on that day.

According to the report, both Mr Sunday Adeboye, an elder brother of Olagunju and N-Power beneficiary and his friend, Ezekiel Adewoye, alleged that life was sniffed out of the deceased when light was switched off from the ventilator as a result of the strike embarked upon by hospital workers.

A friend of the deceased said the light of the oxygen being used by the deceased was switched off because of the strike action embarked upon by health workers in the institution.

“Even though no notice of the strike action was given to the family, efforts made to secure an ambulance to carry him to another hospital was denied, which led to his death,” the report said.