Union begs Ayade to look into CROSPIL staff’s plight

Nsa Gill, Calabar

The Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC) have made a passionate appeal to Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, to look into the plight of their members who are Staff of the Cross River State Property and Investment Limited (CROSPIL).

The association’s appeal was contained in the communiqué issued at the end of their National Administrative Council meeting Thursday in Abuja.

The communique signed by their President General, Comrade Muhammad Yunusa and the General Secretary, Comrade Ayo Olorufemi, noted that CROSPIL has been neglected by the state government for some years now and “the staff have been pauperized due to non-payment of salaries and allowances for many years.”

SSASCGOC said it is more worrisome to note planned takeover of the premises of CROSPIL by a proposed Construction and Fabrication Academy of West Africa and further appealed to the state government to halt the plan.

According to them, “government should adequately fund the company to enable it to carry out her statutory function. Government should clear the salaries and allowance owed staff of the organization, and rescind the move to acquire the commonwealth of the good people of Cross River State”

The Association also looked into other issues across the country. “On pensions, the association frowns at the illegal payment of 25% lump sum of contributory pension to retired Nigerian workers. They urged that 70% lump sum be paid instead and promptly too. It is unacceptable for workers to wait endlessly for their pension,” they added.

