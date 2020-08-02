Unknown assailants attack Nollywood producer, Thomson Ukeki in Ibadan

…Sustains serious machete injuries

By Adeola Badru

A popular Nollywood movie producer and the host of Noodles ultimate search show, Thompson Ukeki was attacked by unknown assailants at his residence in Ibadan, while they inflicted deep machete cuts on his head.

While narrating his ordeal to Vanguard, Ukeki said, the suspected assassins, numbering eight, infiltrated into his residence through the fence and burst into his apartment, while they gained entrance by breaking his door in the process.

His words: “I was asleep on July 28, when the unknown gunmen jumped through the fence into my compound. They gained entrance into my apartment by breaking my door.”

“They did not request anything from me as they started macheted me on the bed. They were eight in number. I was shouting for help. One of my neighbours out to rescue me.”

“Ten minutes later, other neighbours came out after they had gone. They robbed me of my phone, ATM and chequebook.”

“Thereafter, I pushed myself to the hospital with blood oozing out of my head. Inside my car was full of blood and my apartment was also full of blood.”

“The inflicted machete cuts on my head in four places. The matter has been reported to the police. It’s under investigation at the moment.”

“I did not offend anybody or engaged in any unclean deal that makes such a thing to happen to me,” Ukeki retorted.

