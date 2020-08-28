Update: Helicopter Crash Kills Two, Injures One In Lagos

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) at the scene of the incident. Photo: [email protected]

A helicopter crash has killed two people and critically injured one person in the Opebi area of Lagos State on Friday, according to a state official.

Sources say that the helicopter, a Bell 206, with registration number 5N BQW which belongs to Quorum Aviation, came in from Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital with two crew members and a passenger.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile, the injured victim has been taken to the hospital, while the dead bodies have been deposited at the mortuary.

The Lagos State Emergency services are on ground. pic.twitter.com/7tYtgollIe — Gboyega Akosile (@gboyegaakosile) August 28, 2020

LASEMA Response Team at Opebi Helicopter Crash, rescue ongoing The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA has activated its resources to the helicopter crash at 16A Salvation Opebi Road, today, Friday, 28th August, 2020. Operations ongoing. Updates to be forwarded pic.twitter.com/Dmk4cgX3Im — Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (@followlasema) August 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Osanyintolu, confirmed that the accident happened at mid-day when a distress call was made.

The LASEMA boss noted that with the quick response by the emergency team, one person was rescued.

“At about 12noon, we received a distress call in our command and control centre that there was a helicopter mishap and immediately we activated the Lagos state emergency response team.

“We were able to rescue one person alive and he has been transferred to the Lagos state teaching hospital where he is receiving adequate treatment, but it is pertinent to note that we recovered two bodies and they have been deposited at the mortuary.

“Based on the investigation carried out, it was due to the impact that led to their mortalities,” Dr Osanyintolu stressed that people on the ground were not affected by the crash.

Similarly, spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye said “about a few hours ago, we got information that there was a crash, so we contacted the control tower and they confirmed that they lost control. We called on NEMA headquarters to look at the distress alert which confirmed the crash and gave us the coordinates

Emergency services from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the traffic management agency, and other sister agencies have been mobilised to the scene

Tunji Oketunmbi, the spokesperson of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) had earlier confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

The helicopter crashed at 16A Salvation, Opebi Road in Ikeja, Lagos.