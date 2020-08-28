UPDATED: 2 die as helicopter crashes in Lagos

An helicopter crashed along Opebi Road, Ikeja on Friday at about 1.30 p.m. and claimed two lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the registration number of the helicopter could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

NAN also reports that the propeller of the helicopter fell on a building located at 16A, Salvation Road Opebi while the remaining parts fell in front of another building at 14, Salvation Road.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Oke-Osanyintolu Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the accident.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) had arrived at the scene to retrieve the Black Box of the helicopter.

He said that two male occupant of building at 16A Salvation Road, Opebi died, while another male victim of the accident was resuscitated and taken to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that emergency response was promptly mobilised to the scene of the accident.

He added that there was no fire and no additional casualty, while operation was ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Owoseni and his men were on ground to facilitate crowd control. (NAN)

vanguardngr.com