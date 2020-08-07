UPDATED: First Lady, Aisha Buhari Hospitalized In Dubai

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has been flown to Dubai for more medical attention, The Street Journal has learnt.

A source who confirmed the whereabouts of Mrs Buhari to us said, “The First Lady is not here at the moment, she fell sick and is admitted at the hospital.”

Reports say she was flown out of the country at the Sallah weekend due to persistent neck pain after returning to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, from Lagos.

Recall that the Mrs Buhari was captured in photos with her family while they observed the Eid-el Kabir prayers on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Last month, the First Lady who had paid a condolence visit to Late Senator Ajimobi’s widow, Florence, in Lagos observed the recommended 14-days self-isolation after her trip.

However, it has been over a month since her visit to Lagos and the neck pain has still not eased off.

Daily Trust reports that Mrs Buhari is now in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital in Dubai.

This is not the first time the first lady will be hospitalized since she assumed office.

In 2019, Mrs Buhari disclosed that she was ill and embarked on a trip abroad where she spent some months.

After recovering and arriving in Nigeria, she said,

“So, the same this year’s holiday in the U.K, I fell sick; so, I stayed back to see a doctor and the doctor advised me to stay back to attend to my health.

“From the U.K, I travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and returned to England on doctor’s advice and they also advised that I should slow down my activities.’’

It will be important to note that since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has donated medical supplies such as protective wears, disinfectants, hand sanitizers and more to several states including Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory among others.

