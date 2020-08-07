UPDATED: NUPENG directs tanker drivers to withdraw services

The national leadership of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has directed petroleum tanker drivers to withdraw their services from Lagos with effect from Monday, 10th August 2020.

The directive came on the heels of alleged failure of various authorities in the state to address three major issues that have severely caused pains for the drivers for several months.

Its National President, Comrade (Prince) Williams Eniredonana Akporeha and General Secretary, Comrade Olawale Afolabi gave the directive in a statement on Friday.

They said: “The entire rank and file members of the Union are deeply pained, frustrated and agonized by the barrage of these challenges being consistently faced by petroleum tanker drivers in Lagos State and are left with no other option but to direct the withdrawal of their services in Lagos State until Lagos State Government and other relevant stakeholders address these critical challenges.

“It is sad and disheartening to note here that we had made several appeals and reports to Lagos State Government and the Presidential Task Force for the decongestion of Apapa on these challenges but all to no avail.

“We cannot afford to fold our arms while our members are being consistently and continually extorted, intimidated, harassed and victimised by different groups and segments in Lagos.”

The union alleged extortion of drivers by various security agents, saying it was taking serious tolls on the psychological, emotional and financial state of drivers and their capacity to effectively and efficiently deliver services to the nation.