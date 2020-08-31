UPDATED: Osun schools to reopen on September 21

Schools in Osun will resume on September 21, the State Government has announced.

Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation commissioner, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, disclosed this on Monday evening.

She said the decision was reached after the State Executive Council meeting.

She said stakeholders are expected to continue to put protocols in place towards reopening of schools based on guidelines set by the Federal Ministry of Education.

She said the schools for resume for abridged third term of 2019/2020 academic session.

The session, according to her, ends on October 30, 2020.

“To make up for lost grounds caused by the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a new academic session (2020/2021 session) is scheduled to commence on November 9, 2020.

“Because of the Yuletide, schools will be expected to take a brief recess from December 24, 2020, to resume on January 4, 2021 for the concluding part of the first term of the new session which is scheduled to end January 22, 2021,” Egbemode explained.