UPDATED: Tears, tributes as Kashamu is buried

By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

The remains of billionaire hotelier and politician Senator Buruji Kashamu were on Sunday buried amid tributes and tears from thousands of sympathisers and supporters at his Ijebu Igbo residence.

Kashamu, strong man of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, was interred at around 12: 45pm at his private home in Ijebu – Igbo in accordance with Islamic rites. He was 62.

The late philanthropist represented Ogun East Senatorial district at the 8th Senate.

Sympathisers, including Governor Dapo Abiodun; Speaker Olakunle Oluomo; former Deputy Governors Senator Gbenga Kaka and Segun Adesegun as well as politicians, paid last respects to Kashamu, who was described as dogged fighter and helper of the needy.

Other dignitaries were Senator Lekan Mustapha; former Governor Ibikunle Amosun, who was represented by Alhaji Abdul-Majeed Ekelojumati and several royal fathers as.

In his sermon, the Grand Muftiof Ogun state Muslims, Shile Mikhail Rufai, described the late politician as a generous man, who placed highest premium on welfare of his community.

Urging sympathisers to always remember death is an inevitable journey for all human beings, the cleric prayed for repose of the late Senator.

Abiodun described the ex-Senator as a lover of humanity.

The Governor, who poured encomiums during a condolence visit to the bereaved family in Ijebu Igbo, said the late Senator impacted positively on many lives as a father, leader and philanthropist.

The Governor noted despite their different political affiliations and ideologies, he and the late Kashamu shared intimate friendship.

Abiodun commiserated with wife of the deceased, Madam Susan Buruji-Kashamu; their daughter Sherifat; the Kashamu family; people of Ijebu Igbo and Ogun State for the tragic loss of the icon.

He bid him farewell and prayed for the repose of his soul in Almighty Allah’s Aljanah Firdaus.

Kashamu died on Saturday at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital, Lagos State after battling with COVID-19.

