UPDATED: WAEC warns candidates against fake WASSCE timetable

By Kofoworola Belo-Osagie

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the official time table for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates 2020 starting August 17 and ending September 12, 2020.

A statement by WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Demianus Ojijeogu, warned SS3 candidates to be wary not to use versions in circulation that did not emanate from the Council.

The statement reads: “The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria wishes to inform its stakeholders-schools, parents and candidate-that the Final International Timetable for the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020 has been released.

“The Council notes that several versions of the examination timetable have been in circulation and enjoins the general public to disregard them as they did not emanate from it.

“The examination which has been slated to begin on Monday, August 17, 2020 will end on Saturday, September 12, 2020. The Council hereby urges the candidates to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the examination by shunning all acts of malpractice and obeying all Covid-19 protocols that have been put in place at the examination centres.”

Like this: Like Loading...