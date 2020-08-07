UPDATED: Woman dies in Lagos tanker accident

By Omolola Afolabi

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has disclosed that the driver of the petrol tanker involved in the accident that killed a yet-to-be identified woman is on the run.

Spokesperson of LASEMA, Nosa Okunbor said the tanker with registration number KSF 260 XY which was loaded to capacity with 55,000 litres of PMS (Petrol) ran into a pothole and fell sideways due to reckless driving.

According to Okunbor, “the yet-to-be-identified female adult female passenger who was trapped inside the tanker with her head crushed to the truck dashboard, eventually lost her life in the incident which occurred a little after midnight close to the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks.”

“The incident has resulted in a shutdown of major roads that link Mile 2 and it’s environs despite the swift response of the LASEMA Response.”

