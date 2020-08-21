Uproar as Vigilantes Murder 63 Fulanis in Kebbi

Fulanis in Zuru LGA of Kebbi State reported earlier this week that 63 victims in their community including women and children- have been extrajudicially murdered in the past few months by a group of overzealous vigilantes.

The victims said they didn’t do any wrong except being Fulanis. Needless to say, it’s utterly unjust to indict a whole people for the crimes of a few. It’s criminal to kill human beings without justice and due process.

They said they’ve the particulars and photos of each victim and that the youngest was a 1-year-old baby.

It’s this kind of “jungle justice” that partly took Zamfara and Southern Kaduna to where they’re today. Kebbi must avoid it.

We can’t allow some to arrogate the powers of the police to themselves, act as judges and usurp executive powers by “investigating” alleged offenders, finding them guilty and executing the sentence. This will only lead to more tensions and violence that may spin out of control.

I urge the Governor of Kebbi State to institute a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into these allegations & bring perpetrators to justice. It’s very dangerous to dismiss complaints like this or delay unnecessarily. That may lead to victims organizing to defend themselves & revenge.

