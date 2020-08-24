US-based attorney, Akhindenor, emerges Edo Pride Star of the Diaspora

Barrister Michael Akhidenor

A top US-based attorney and Founder of Stonecroft Attorneys, Barrister Michael Onuwabhagbe Akhidenor, has emerged the Edo Pride Star of the Diaspora.

Akhidenor, known in the social circle as MICO, is the Lead Attorney at Stonecroft Attorneys, a professional law corporation with its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, was conferred with the prized Edo Pride honour after a rigorous and thorough screening process by a panel of distinguished judges.

According to the chief promoter of the Edo Pride project, Mr. Kazeem Bello-Osagie, Akhidenor’s emergence as the Edo Pride Star of the Diaspora for the month of August, was truly deserved.

He said Akhidenor was at the forefront of impacting positive legal values and has offered immense support to the Edo community in the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

Bello-Osagie, while commending Barrister Akhindenor for mentoring a huge number of Nigerian lawyers in the USA, said the awardee was a detribalised Edo son worthy of emulation, serving as an inspiration to the next generation, that there are possibilities in impossibilities.

Bello-Osagie added that the awardee of the Edo Pride Star of the month of August was inspired “by his statesman father of blessed memory, Barrister Lawrence Akhidenor, who was a legal luminary.”

A member of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, and the California Bar Association, Akhindenor hails from Ekpoma, Esan West, Edo State, and has an uncanny penchant for handling near impossible briefs, given his intellectual brilliance, tenacity and determination against all odds.

“Akhindenor has succeeded where others have failed and has paved the way for Nigerian lawyers in the Diaspora,” said Bello-Osagie.

An entrepreneur extraordinaire, Akhindenor sits on the board of local and international companies, comprising fast food restaurant chain, Micos, with heavy presence in Lekki, Chevron & FCT, Abuja, and has sizeable interest in the real estate sector.

The promoter of the social media Edo Pride project, said: “It was indeed a blessing to have Mr Michael Akhidenor as our Star of the Diaspora for the month Of August.”

VANGUARD