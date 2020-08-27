US Election 2020: Biden ahead of Trump in battleground states

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:04 EDT, 26 August 2020 | Updated: 12:46 EDT, 26 August 2020

Democrat Joe Biden is ahead in five of six key swing states after last week’s Democratic National Convention, but new polling also finds that President Donald Trump‘s approval has bumped up.

A survey from CNBC/Change Research has Biden head of Trump in Pennsylvania – where Biden was born – Arizona, Florida, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The two White House rivals are essentially tied – Biden with 48 per cent, Trump with 47 per cent – in North Carolina, where the Republican National Convention was scheduled to be.

New polling shows Democratic nominee Joe Biden (left) ahead of President Donald Trump (right) in five of six key swing states

Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, while North Carolina is essentially a tie due to the survey’s 1.4 per cent margin of error

Instead the GOP only held festivities in Charlotte on Monday and most convention speakers have delivered addresses from Washington, D.C., instead, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New polling found that swing state voters are still seriously concerned about the pandemic, but that metric is going down.

Sixty-nine per cent of likely voters from these six key states said two weeks ago they had serious concerns about the coronavirus.

Now that number stands at 66 per cent.

Additionally, two weeks ago 49 per cent of swing state voters said they had ‘very serious’ concerns about the coronavirus.

That share has decreased to 45 per cent.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval rating is moving back up.

In the last two weeks the president has bumped up from 46 per cent approval to 48 per cent approval.

His disapproval rating moved from 54 per cent who disapproved to 52 per cent.

Pollsters interviewed 4,904 people across the six states from Friday – the day after Biden’s DNC speech – until Sunday, the day before the RNC kicked off.

The polls have a plus or minus 1.4 per cent margin of error.

About seven in 10 polled gave Biden high marks for his Thursday night Democratic nomination acceptance speech delivered from his adopted hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.