Our Reporter

THE United States (U.S) has expressed concern over the coming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

In a statement on Friday, Washington said it was bothered by the deteriorating political climate in Edo State in particular.

It expressed disappointment with the role played by some political actors in the state.

It said: “As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow political developments ahead of off-cycle elections in the country

“The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results, and does not favour any party or candidate.

“We are concerned with reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State and are disappointed with the role played by some political actors in the state.

“We are especially concerned with allegations of interference by security forces in political matters, which we will continue to monitor closely in the run up to gubernatorial elections in the state in September.

“As we approach the 2020 off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo, we urge all stakeholders to work towards a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful process.

“We look to Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent. As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.”

The post US expresses concern, disappointment appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...