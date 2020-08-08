US expresses concern over ‘deteriorating political climate’ in Edo

The United States government has expressed fears over allegations of interference by security forces in Edo State politics. In a statement issued Friday through its Embassy in Nigeria, the U.S government said it is concerned about reports of the deteriorating political climate in Edo State and is disappointed with the role played by some political […]

