The United States has registered over five million cases in the coronavirus pandemic, Johns Hopkins University’s real-time tally showed Sunday, as well as over 162,000 deaths as the country struggles to control the disease

The post US hits five million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins tally appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

The post US hits five million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins tally appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...