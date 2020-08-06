US Senate votes to ban TikTok on government phones

The US Senate voted Thursday to bar TikTok from being downloaded onto US government employees’ telephones, intensifying US scrutiny of the popular Chinese-owned video app. The bill passed by the Republican controlled Senate now goes to the House of Representatives, led by Democrats. “TikTok is a major security risk and has no place on government […]

