Use your position to unite the North, Matawalle tells Kano emir

Governor Bello Matawalle has called on the Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, to use his office in fostering unity and cohesion of the North. Mr Matawalle made the call when the emir paid him a courtesy visit in the presence of all the traditional rulers of the state at the Government House, Gusau, on Sunday. […]

