UUTH health centre shuts over scare

By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

The University of Uyo Health Centre has been shut indefinitely following a reported case of COVID-19 in the facility.

It was gathered on Monday that activities at the health centre came to a halt when one of its patients tested positive to the virus.

A medical worker, who craved anonymity, said the centre was closed down to enable the management carry out a decontamination exercise, having unknowingly admitted a COVID-19 patient.

“We were still running skeletal services to help people, especially pregnant women and women on labour. But the recent experience has made the place unsafe for everyone. So, we had to close down for proper decontamination.

“While on an operation, we tried to ensure that no other person, except the patients, were allowed into the wards. And new mothers without complications were discharged a few hours after delivery. But now, we can no longer help people,” the worker said.

Our correspondent reported that a pregnant woman on labour, who arrived at the health centre, was turned back, a situation which got the patient and her husband to rush to a private home to have their baby.

An elderly woman, who also arrived at 9.am but was turned back, lamented: “I don’t know how to cope with other healthcare facilities. They understand my situation better, that is why I had to come alone, without any of my children. I just hope COVID-19 would not deny us access to basic healthcare.”

