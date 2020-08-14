Uzodimma and Imo pensioners’ rage

Ifeanyi Maduako

SIR: The on-going pension verification by the government of Senator Hope Uzodinma has been facing a lot of challenges and resistance from those benefitting from corrupt and fraudulent status quo. It’s expected that they would resist the change of equilibrium that has been benefitting them for several years without detection.

Of recent, Imo State pensioners have been protesting over their alleged unpaid allowances or pensions. However, it does appear that these protests have assumed a political colouration or dimension.

The Imo pension brouhaha didn’t start today, it has been there since the creation of the state. My point of disagreement with those protesting intermittently is why the sudden change in their agitation for payment? Let’s excuse the military governments and begin from Chief Achike Udenwa’s era till date. Chief Udenwa was governor for eight years (96 months). How many months did he pay pensioners? Did he pay for the whole 96 months? Did he leave any arrears for his successor, Ikedi Ohakim? Next is Chief Ikedi Ohakim. He was governor for four years (48 months). What was his record? Did he pay for the whole of 48 months?

Next is Chief Rochas Okorocha under whose regime pension matters became pronounced, and exacerbated. In fact, it was the worst era in the history of Imo State as far as pension matters are concerned. Okorocha was governor for eight years (96 months just like Udenwa). From my investigations and available records, he left an arrears of 48 months unpaid pensions before he left office on May 29, 2019. It implies that out of the 96 months he was governor; he paid for 48 months and left the other 48 months unpaid. Even the 48 months he paid, he short-changed them by paying 40% of their due allowances. What happened to the remaining 60% out those 48 months is left for the present government and anti-corruption agencies to unravel.

Emeka Ihedioha succeeded Rochas Okorocha. He was governor for a relatively brief period of seven months. He was perceived to have affected a paradigm shift from the Okorocha’s maltreatment of pensioners. However, Ihedioha didn’t start payment of pensioners’ allowances from June 2019. It took him about four or five months to undergo a verification of pensioners to come up with a template or data for payment. Of the seven months Ihedioha was governor, how many months did he pay? Did he pay for all the seven months he was in power?

In Governor Hope Uzodinma’s seven months in office, Imo pensioners have protested more than they ever did with previous governments combined. Why the sudden change of attitude or confrontation by pensioners against this government? Why didn’t they protest on daily basis when Rochas was owing and short-changing them to the extent that their arrears accumulated to the tune of 48 months? Why were they passive or nonchalant during Okorocha’s regime? Why the undue pressure on this relatively new government under Uzodinma? Why the double standard in their relationship with various governments?

The allegation which has gained traction is that the pensioners’ ranks have been infiltrated by politicians who lost power. If this is true, why should pensioners be sympathetic to one political party against the other? Shouldn’t they give the present administration a little more time to sort out the verification issue once and for all? The present government has the rights to verify and adopt its own template of payment. The pensioners shouldn’t have expected this government to adopt Ihedioha’s template when Ihedioha didn’t adopt Okorocha’s template.

On the part of government, efforts or actions should be expedited to complete this verification once and for all for prompt payment to continue as I learnt that the government has been paying or even paid up to the month of March. Most of these pensioners depend on their monthly stipends or allowances to feed and buy drugs. Any bureaucratic bottleneck that would be a stumbling block to their payment must be flushed out from system.

Ifeanyi Maduako, Owerri, Imo State.

