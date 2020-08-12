Uzodimma is pan-Nigerian governor

The Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders of Nigeria (CENYLON) have bestowed on Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma the ‘Pan-Nigerian Governor’ award for his contributions to youth empowerment, national unity and peace.

The coalition comprises youth leaders from Arewa, Ohanaeze, Oduduwa, Niger Delta and Middle Belt.

An August 10 letter by the coalition chairman Mohammed Danlami, and Director of Programmes Morgan Ocheukwu, said the decision was taken at a special convention in Abuja to mark the International Youth Day celebrated every August 12.

The letter reads: “Having considered the achievements of governors, particularly their efforts towards promoting national unity and peaceful co-existence, delegates unanimously voted to bestow on Your Excellency the ‘most outstanding pan-Nigerian governor and most committed promoter of national unity and peaceful co-existence’ to celebrate the 2020 International Youth Day.’

Uzodimma’s investiture will be performed in Owerri in a fortnight.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy Declan Emelumba said the governor is humbled by the honour.

