Uzodinma, Ogah, others support Ikpeazu as family unveils memorial library

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu. Photo: NAIRAMETRICS

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, Minister of State for Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah and Abia State’s Federal Commissioner in the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Dr. Chris Akomas, who are all APC members, yesterday, set aside their political differences and joined Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, and his family to unveil the Ismael Ikpeazu Memorial Library at a ceremony held in Aba.

The event also featured the public presentation of the book “Thoughts of a Scholar In Governance – A Compilation of The Speeches, Lectures & Broadcasts of The Governor of Abia State, May 29, 2015 – May 28, 2019”.

Speaking during the event, Governor Ikpeazu said that the Ishmael Ikpeazu Memorial Library, built to immortalise his late father who died at 62, would serve as an avenue of inspiring the younger generation towards academic excellence.

The governor, the eldest of the family, confirmed that the library would house about 30,000 volumes of various books with emphasis on early childhood education, adding that it was the dream of his late teacher-father to build a library for the younger ones.

In their respective speeches, Governor Uzodinma, Dr. Ogah and Dr. Akomas pledged to support the library project, while commending the Ikpeazu family for bringing their father’s dream to reality.

In his tribute, Iheanyi Ikpeazu, a lawyer and younger brother of Abia State governor, described their late father as an intelligent teacher and ardent collector of books and scholarly materials, saying that the best respect they could pay to his memory was the establishment of the library to sustain his dreams.

According to a member of the event planning committee, Mr. Chinenye Nwaogu, the library would be a resource centre for academic excellence, built as a complete complex of many segments comprising a science laboratory, play ground for children, amphitheatre and accommodation for visitors, among others.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of Abia State University, Uturu, Prof. Uche IIkonne, reviewed the book that was presented in honour of Governor Ikpeazu at the same event. Authored by Mr. Sam Hart, a lawyer and former Chief Press Secretary, the 350-page book was said to cover Ikpeazu’s personal history and speeches. The reviewer described it as a legacy of the late father, who molded his son to become successful in education and other areas of life.