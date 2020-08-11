Daily News

Valencia confirm two positive COVID-19 cases

Valencia have confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus.

The club said the cases were detected during PCR and blood serum tests on Monday.

However, it didn’t say if they were members of the first team or part of the non-playing staff.

“The PCR and blood serum tests carried out this Monday for the first team, coaching staff and direct collaborators have detected two positive cases of COVID-19.

“Those who have tested positive will remain isolated in their homes, in accordance with LaLiga and VCF protocols.

“The health authorities have been informed immediately of their status,” the statement read.

Valencia recently resumed preseason training for the 2020/21 season.

