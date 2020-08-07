Van der Vaart hopes Kane stays at Spurs, labels Mourinho ‘great coach’

Rafael van der Vaart hopes Harry Kane remains at Tottenham, allowing the England international to continue working with a “great coach” in Jose Mourinho.

The striker returned from a hamstring injury suffered at the start of 2020 to help Spurs finish in sixth place in the Premier League, securing the north London club a spot in next season’s Europa League as a result.

Kane, 27, scored five goals in his final three outings to finish the campaign with 24 in all competitions, though he had sparked speculation over his future earlier in the year when admitting he would not stay at his boyhood club “for the sake of it”.

However, Van der Vaart – who spent two years with Spurs – believes Kane does not have to leave in his pursuit to win trophies.

“I really hope that he’s going to stay,” Van der Vaart – an ambassador for the UEFA Europa League Trophy Tour – told Stats Perform News.

“I hope he’s going to stay. Spurs have a great coach.

“It’s a club that want to be a championship winner, and the Champions League. They can also pay the money.

“For me, the best thing is for Harry to stay.”

