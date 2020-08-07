Vanguard readers report fuel price in parts of Nigeria

By Rasheed Sobowale

Many Nigerians who had earlier bought Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at a rate of N143 returned to the filling station to be greeted with a new price for the product.

Vanguard correspondents who visited filling stations in some states of the country gathered that most of them were on Thursday selling at about N150 per litre.

It was gathered that the product was dispensed at the rate of N147.50 per litre in most filling stations at Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In Ondo, it was sold between N145 and N150 per litre. On the other hand, in Abuja, most of the filling stations were selling between N147.40 and N148.70 per litre.

Ogun state filling stations sold the product between N148 and N151 per litre. While in Rivers state, one of the largest oil-producing states in the country, it was sold at N150 per litre.

Vanguard readers shared the price they purchased PMS in their area on Thursday.

Abia — ( Melument Nwaigbo said it was sold N150; Romeo Harry bought it N143; At Ohafia according to Ufere Uka , it was sold N150).

said it was sold N150; bought it N143; At Ohafia according to , it was sold N150). Adamawa — ( James Bristone reported it was sold for N150)

reported it was sold for N150) Akwa Ibom — ( Usuyak Titus noted it was sold for N150 at Oron; Ofon Mbukituh bought it in Uyo N150).

noted it was sold for N150 at Oron; bought it in Uyo N150). Anambra — (According to Aboikagbo @ShaibuAbdulM it was sold N143.68k; Ossypigal Kingsley bought it N143 in Onitsha).

it was sold N143.68k; Ossypigal Kingsley bought it N143 in Onitsha). Bauchi — ( Abdulfatah Suleiman reported it the price to be N143/N144)

reported it the price to be N143/N144) Cross River — ( Anake Agatha told Vanguard it was sold for N150)

told Vanguard it was sold for N150) Delta — ( Ezemechine Ikechukwu Omolu Cyprian said he bought it N145 at Ozoro; Temes Ayafou reported it was N150 at Bomadi)

said he bought it N145 at Ozoro; reported it was N150 at Bomadi) Ebonyi — ( Ifere S Stephen purchased at the rate of N150; Ifere S Stephen also stated it was N150)

purchased at the rate of N150; also stated it was N150) Edo — ( Odion Daniel claimed it was sold N148.7; @A3cube1 said it was sold at Ekpoma for N148)

claimed it was sold N148.7; said it was sold at Ekpoma for N148) Ekiti — ( Oluwasegun Adeyemi Samuel Ishola said it was sold for N150 in most filling stations but NNPC station sold at N148.8)

said it was sold for N150 in most filling stations but NNPC station sold at N148.8) Enugu — (It was sold for N150 in Nsukka according to Ujunwa Ahanonu ).

). Imo — ( Patrick Okpe Uzor stated it was N145)

stated it was N145) Jigawa — ( Bala Muhammad Vetted claimed it was N143)

claimed it was N143) Kaduna — ( Sadeeq_A @Abubaka34963006 said it was sold N150; Isaac Luke claimed it was sold for N143)

said it was sold N150; Isaac Luke claimed it was sold for N143) Kano — ( Tolu Fash Kayode said he bought it N143)

said he bought it N143) Katsina — ( BAYO said it was sold N144; Isma’il Hussain said it was sold at LanMarna filling station for N141)

said it was sold N144; said it was sold at LanMarna filling station for N141) Kogi — ( Ohiani Moses said it was sold N151 at Ozuwaya)

said it was sold N151 at Ozuwaya) Kwara — ( Salman Rasheed Sahban reported it was sold N150)

reported it was sold N150) Lagos — ( Chinonye Estee Osmond-Odoh bought it N148; Gabriel said it was N150; Chukwuma Ekwenze claimed it was N148; Babalola Ahmed Olawale bought it N170 at Sango Ota)

bought it N148; said it was N150; claimed it was N148; bought it N170 at Sango Ota) Niger — ( Zakaria said it was sold at the range of N142 to N150)

said it was sold at the range of N142 to N150) Ogun — ( Ibrahim Olamide Eminent Snr said it was as high as N170 in some areas; Adeola Eniola said it was sold N148.30).

said it was as high as N170 in some areas; Adeola Eniola said it was sold N148.30). Osun — ( Adewumi Obafemi reported he bought it for N148; Oguntunde Titus Prestige said it was N148.80 at Abayol Gas Station, Akoda-Ede)

reported he bought it for N148; said it was N148.80 at Abayol Gas Station, Akoda-Ede) Oyo — ( Aribo Iroyinayo purchased the product at Ogbomoso for N149.8; Emman Ope Dan said it was N150 in Ibadan)

purchased the product at Ogbomoso for N149.8; said it was N150 in Ibadan) Plateau — ( Olakunle Falade said he bought it at Pankshin for N150; Emmanuel Akolo bought it for N148)

said he bought it at Pankshin for N150; bought it for N148) Rivers — ( Amb Godfrey Prince said he purchased it at Ykc Woji in Rivers for N150.3; Nwakanma I. OGBONNAYA bought at N143)

said he purchased it at Ykc Woji in Rivers for N150.3; bought at N143) Taraba — ( Yerima Jibrilla Barup bought it at Gembu, N150)

bought it at Gembu, N150) Zamfara — (Yusuf Abubakar claimed it was sold for N142).

Fuel Price Adjustment: How much are you buying in your area #ShareWithVanguard Our correspondents have gathered so far; Ondo — N150/litre Rivers — N150/litre Oyo — N147.50/litre Ogun — N150/litre

