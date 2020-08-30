Varsities ready to resume — Union

Agency Reporter

The National Coordinator, Congress of University Academics (CONUA), Dr. ‘Niyi Sunmonu, on Saturday said its members were ready to resume work.

Sunmonu said this in a statement he issued after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

He urged the Federal Government to reopen universities and put in place infrastructure and COVID-19 protocols that would facilitate resumption in the institutions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CONUA was an association of lecturers from five universities following cracks in the Association of Senior Staff of Universities (ASUU).

The new Union was announced at the end of its stakeholders’ forum at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in October 2019.

“CONUA members are ready to resume work. Everything necessary in terms of COVID-19 protocols must be put in place before reopening the universities in order to prevent students and staff from contracting the disease.

“The education sector cannot continue to stagnate. As it appears, COVID-19 would continue to be a threat and we must, in the circumstance, learn to strive to lead our normal life,” he said.