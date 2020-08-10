Daily News

Varsity blames pandemic for non-payment of salaries

By
0
Post Views: Visits 31

 Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

 

THE Wesley University, Ondo has cited the effect of COVID-19 for its inability to clear outstanding salaries and allowances of over 88 of its staff since 2014.

The institution is owned by Methodist Church, Nigeria.

The university, in a July 14 letter to 89 aggrieved former staff, who demanded payment of their salaries and allowances from 2014 to 2019, said the impacts  of COVID-19 on its finances have made it impossible to clear the debts totalling about N155 million.

The aggrieved staff led by professors and a former vice-chancellor, Prof. William Olu-Aderonmu, had demanded their salaries through their lawyer, Mr. Femi Aborisade, who threatened to continue to drag the institution before court of public opinion nationally and internationally.

63 discharged in Kwara

Previous article

Cautious optimism amidst declining cases

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News