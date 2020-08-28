Vee, Neo discuss raising a family

By Gbenga Bada

Lovebirds, Vee and Neo, have begun discussing raising a family together.

After the Thursday night wager task, Neo brought up the conversation after planting some kisses on Vee’s lips saying Wathoni’s story makes him want to have a baby with Vee.

Responding, Vee said though Wathoni makes her want to have a baby too, they’ll have to get married first.

The lovebirds later cuddled up on the couch talking about how Wathoni makes them want to have a baby.

During the discussion, Neo expressed how he feels about Vee saying he’d be content to know that God created him to put a smile on his wife and children’s face and that woman will be lucky to have him as her husband.

After the discussion, Vee and Neo decided to discuss their last fight over food.

“I hear that we often fight about food,” Vee tells him as they cuddle on the couch.”

Then they go on to talk about how sharing food should or should not be normalised in their relationship.

While Vee believed Neo ought to ask first before touching her food, Neo opined that being an item means they should be open to sharing things.

“It makes me happy to share things with you,” he told her and she replied saying, “It makes me happy to share with you too but not every time”.

Minutes after they settled their latest food fight in the House, Vee and Neo happily ate a meal of Semo for dinner.