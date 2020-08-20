BBNaija2020 : I Am Sex Starved, Vee Tells Other Housemates

Vee has complained about being sex-starved in the Big Brother Naija house.

The BBNaija Lockdown housemate (Vee), who disclosed this in a conversation with Tolanibaj and Erica, said she doesn’t know if her body can handle that for 5 more weeks. She was heard saying.

She speaking to Erica and Tolanibaj said she needs to satisfy the desires of her body.

Confused, Erica and Tolani asked to verify what she meant by that, and then she opened up and said she was talking about ‘konji.’

“I don’t know if my body can handle it. I’m talking about konji. Every day, it gets harder.” Vee said.

In response, Tolani agreed with her, saying it’s not easy.

Despite being in a relationship with Neo, Vee has only kissed on national TV.

Though the lovers sleep on the same bed every night, one would think that both of them were satisfying each other’s needs but from her latest confession, nothing of such is happening or may even happen.

Vee is one of the housemates currently participating at the ongoing BBNaija Season 5 reality TV show, tagged “Lockdown”. Vee is a 23-year-old musician from Nigeria. Vee’s full name is Victoria Adeyele.

She was born and raised in London. She recently moved to Nigeria to boost her music career. BBN Vee did not go to the university – she admitted during the show that she was lucky to have parents that supported her decision to do music and not attend college.

She performed at the 2019 Palmwine Music Festival, held at Cargo, London, England. The Palmwine Music Festival is an annual music event launched in 2017 by Lagos-based indie hip-hop duo, Show Dem Camp.

BBN Vee says she considers performing at the 2019 edition of the Palmwine Music Festival a great achievement.

Vee also said she likes muscular guys. The 23-year-old singer said in her BBNaija introductory clip that her biggest turn-on in a guy is muscle.

Will Vee overcome this ‘konji’ feeling?

